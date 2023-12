The "African Corps" unit under the control of the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country of the russian federation announced a recruitment campaign for former and current employees of the Wagner Group, as well as people with combat experience in the war in Ukraine.

This was announced in a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Military analysts noted that the "curator" of the new, currently unspecified leadership of the "African Corps" is the deputy minister of defense of russia, colonel general Yunus-bek Yevkurov.

The unit claimed that it included former combat commanders of elite units of the russian army and officially unrecognized private military companies. The ISW assumes that it is probably about the Redut PMC, which is affiliated with the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the russian armed forces.

"African Corps" announced "high salary" for new recruits. At the same time, the unit clarified that only regular russian military personnel, who are not currently participating in the war against Ukraine, can transfer to its composition. In addition, active servicemen of the russian guard cannot transfer to the African unit until the end of the contract.

"The desire of the "African Corps" to clarify the right to serve indicates that its advertising campaign has interested former fighters of the Wagner PMC, who signed contracts with the russian ministry of defense or the russian guard after the death of Wagner's financier Yevgeny Prigozhin in August 2023," the ISW report says.

The “African Corps” will operate in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso - areas corresponding to the Institute for the Study of War's preliminary assessment of the unit's area of operations.

Earlier, the mass media reported that the ex-major of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of russia (GRU), who was also an instructor of Wagner PMC, arrived in Amsterdam to ask for political asylum. He wants to provide the International Court with testimony about russia's war crimes in Ukraine.