Evacuation from Avdiivka. Barabash tells how many people it is possible to take out per day

About five to seven people per day are evacuated from Avdiivka (Donetsk Region), this is much less than a month ago.

The head of the Avdiivka City Military Administration Vitalii Barabash announced this on Radio Svoboda.

According to him, periodically the evacuation is canceled due to powerful shelling of russian troops.

"On average, we manage (to take out - Ed.) five or seven people, recently - three or four. Three is the minimum that we manage to take out per day. Not as massive as it was a month ago, because we took out 28 people per day at most. On average, up to 20 used to leave. Now - three, four, five," says Barabash.

According to him, the total number of people remaining in Avdiivka has not changed - 1,220 people. But he hopes that today they will manage to remove from the city several residents of the city who agreed to evacuate.

"We had no an evacuation on Sunday, we cancelled it. There was no possibility. People wanted to, but the shelling was heavy. There was an evacuation on Monday and on Tuesday. Yesterday, unfortunately, on Wednesday we also canceled it, because the shelling was heavy. As of now, the figure is unchanged as of today morning. We are sure that today, we would like us to take people out today, because there are people who want to leave, and the main task is to evacuate them," says Barabash.

The head of the city military administration also said that in Avdiivka they are not particularly preparing to celebrate Christmas, because now it is not the time for it. He asked not to bring traditional Christmas dishes to the city because it is dangerous. Also, according to Barabash, one priest remains in the city, but they will not specifically invite clergy for Christmas services.

"We will not bring any clergy to the city. It's a risk to life. There is one priest in the city. There is a wrong time a little, a wrong time for celebrations. Of course, people will do something there for themselves, in their basements, in the places where they hide," says Barabash.

Recall that since October, the aggressor state of the russian federation has lost almost 25,000 soldiers killed and wounded in the Donetsk Region in the operating area of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group. Of this, 80% was on the Avdiivka axis.