The state budget of Ukraine has received EUR 1.5 billion from the EU, the last tranche in the framework of a large-scale macro-financial assistance (MFA+) program of EUR 18 billion for 2023.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Finance, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The funds are directed to the priority needs of the state budget in the social and humanitarian spheres.

Ukraine receives financing under MFA+ on preferential terms with a loan maturity of 35 years. Interest and other related payments for servicing the loan the EU countries will compensate instead of Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the total budget support from the EU has reached EUR 26 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the state budget of Ukraine received about USD 950 million from Japan as part of World Bank projects for restoration and social protection.