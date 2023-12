Minibus with Ukrainians got into accident in Poland. 1 killed, many injured reported

On the morning of December 21, a minibus carrying Ukrainians collided with a truck in Poland. As a result of the road accident, one person was killed and others were injured.

This is reported by the Polish RMF FM.

The accident happened around 5:30 local time in the area of the city of Belzec, which is not far from the checkpoint Rava Ruska - Hrebenne.

A minibus heading in the direction of Ukraine rammed into the back of a truck that was standing in line to cross the border.

"Nine people were traveling in the minibus, all citizens of Ukraine. One person was killed, all the others were transported to the hospital," Malgorzata Pawlowska, the spokeswoman of the Tomaszow Lubelski city police, said.

One passenger, a 30-year-old man, was killed and 9 other passengers, almost all women, were hospitalized with injuries. The 42-year-old driver was sober.

The road was closed for at least three hours due to the accident.