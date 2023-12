Russia again fired at one of DTEK’s front-line TPPs

On December 20, the russian occupiers fired at one of the thermal power plants of the DTEK Energy company in the front-line region, the company's equipment was seriously damaged.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On December 20, after intensive shelling, one of the thermal power plants of DTEK Energy in the front-line region was once again damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties. The company's equipment was damaged. After the shelling stopped, the power engineers began to eliminate its consequences," the message says.

According to the report, this is the ninth attack on the company's front-line thermal power plant in the last two months.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 8, russia fired at one of DTEK's front-line TPPs.