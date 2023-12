More than 70 tombs dating back centuries were discovered in Guangzhou, the capital of south China's Guangdong Province, said local authorities. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

According to the Guangzhou Municipal Institute of Cultural Heritage and Archaeology, which started excavation in November, 71 ancient tombs were found in the eastern suburb of the city, where archaeologists also discovered nine ash pits, three wells, seven drainage ditches, and unearthed 108 pieces of cultural relics, including pots, bowls, ink slabs, and jars in an area of 825 square meters planned to be excavated.

Of the tombs, 20 were from the Jin Dynasty (265-420) and the Southern and Northern Dynasties (420-589), 14 were from the Tang (618-907) and Song (960-1279) Dynasties, and 37 were from the Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) Dynasties.

The excavation site of some ancient tombs in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. Photo by Xinhua.

Some of the tombs from the Jin, Southern, and Northern Dynasties were large ones with long drainage ditches. But many had been robbed before.

Archaeologists believe that the discovery proved the site was a significant burial area in Guangzhou during ancient times, which provides crucial evidence for the studies of local burial customs and historical and geographical changes of the city.