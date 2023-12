On December 21, the Court of the European Union satisfied the lawsuit of the fugitive ex-president Viktor Yanukovych and his son Oleksandr and canceled the sanctions introduced against them by the Council of the European Union on March 4, 2021.

This is stated in court decisions, the European Pravda online media outlet reports.

In practically identical decisions of the Court of the European Union, it is stated that the Council, when adopting decisions on sanctions against Yanukovych, did not properly check the grounds on which they were introduced, provided by Ukraine.

The court claims that the Council of the EU should have also turned to the Ukrainian side to find out whether it violated Yanukovych's right to effective judicial protection in criminal proceedings.

In view of this, the court decided to annul the decision of the Council of the European Union on sanctions against Yanukovyches Sr. and Jr. from March 2021, as well as the decision of March 2022 on the extension of these sanctions for one year.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the collaborator and ex-Deputy Oleh Tsariov believes that after the murder of the traitor Illia Kyva in russia, the next targets of the Ukrainian special services are former President Viktor Yanukovych, the godfather of the russian aggressor Viktor Medvedchuk, collaborator Volodymyr Saldo and ex-Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykola Azarov.