Ukraine has received EUR 150 million in financial assistance on an irrevocable basis from the European Union.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Finance, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The funds raised are part of the Agreement between Ukraine and the EU on the financing of the program Supporting The Rapid Recovery Of Ukraine (Contract On Building The State And Strengthening Resilience).

The second tranche of EUR 100 million is expected already in the first quarter of 2024.

The funds will be directed both to the financing of recovery measures and to the support of small farms and other representatives of agriculture.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the World Bank announced the allocation of USD 1.34 billion in additional financial assistance to ensure the provision of critical public services at the national and regional levels in Ukraine.