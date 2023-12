Occupiers over 30 times try to attack bridgehead of AFU on the left bank of Kherson Region

The russian occupation forces have carried out more than 30 attacks on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the left bank of the Kherson Region over the past day.

The General Staff of the AFU announced this in its traditional morning briefing.

"Despite the failure, the enemy did not give up the intention to knock our units out of their positions and carried out more than 30 unsuccessful assaults," the message reads.

The Ukrainian military gave a decent rebuff to the invaders, forcing them to retreat to their original positions with losses.

It is reported that the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to expand the previously occupied bridgeheads.

In addition, the Ukrainian military conducts a counter-battery fight and strikes targets in the rear of the russian troops.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on December 17, the spokesperson of the South Defense Forces, Nataliya Humeniuk, said that the Ukrainian military in the left-bank part of the Kherson Region conducts "regular" and "devastating" work to destroy the resources of the russian occupiers.

According to the information of the British intelligence, the Defense Forces of Ukraine on the left bank of the Kherson Region almost destroyed a division of russian paratroopers who were thrown to storm the bridgehead of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.