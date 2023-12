China's largest gas storage facility Hutubi extracted a record 38 million cubic meters of natural gas, as part of efforts to increase gas production to cope with the strong cold wave enveloping the country. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The volume is 5 million cubic meters higher than that in the same period last year and has increased by 28 million cubic meters compared with the amount extracted before the cold wave.

Located in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the Hutubi natural gas storage facility has played an important role in providing natural gas to northern Xinjiang and cities along China's West-to-East Gas Pipeline.

The storage facility amassed a record 2.97 billion cubic meters of natural gas this summer, up 60 million cubic meters from last year, to meet home heating demands in winter, according to the gas storage division of China's oil and gas producer PetroChina.