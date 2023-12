NABU director Kryvonos has no money savings and during war moved to live in cottage near Kyiv

Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) Semen Kryvonos has no money savings and during the war with his family moved to live in a cottage near Kyiv.

This is stated in his declaration for 2022, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Kryvonos has no cash and also no money on bank accounts.

At that, his wife Halyna Polshynska has USD 6,500 in cash, and USD 12,000 in a bank account.

Also, his wife has EUR 2,700 in another bank account.

She keeps this money in a bank of Warsaw (Poland).

On April 15, 2022, at the height of the russian invasion of Ukraine, Kryvonos with his family moved to live in a cottage in Novosilky near Kyiv.

The cottage is neither his nor his wife's.

The owner of the cottage is a citizen Hanna Tkachenko.

The house has an area of ​ ​ 150 sq.m., its cost is about UAH 1 million.

Kryvonos pays nothing for the house and lives there for free.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the state budget for 2024 provides for an increase in the financing of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau by 50%, or by UAH 613 million, from UAH 1.26 billion to UAH 1.87 billion compared to the state budget 2023.

NABU director Kryvonos intends to tackle the problem of dishonest mayors and corruption in urban planning.

Kryvonos believes that the most important indicator of efficiency in office will be when corrupt officials fear God, the people of Ukraine and NABU.