Detective of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) Oleksandr Mishchanynets declared a salary of UAH 500,000 for a month.

This is evidenced by data on significant changes in its property status, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On November 29, Mishchanynets declared UAH 496,267 of a salary.

He holds the position of an ordinary detective of the NABU.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, NABU detective Oleksandr Pevnyi received almost UAH 500,000 million of salary in a month.

The NABU detective Yaroslav Shvydkyi received UAH 340,000 before the holidays at his place of work.

The head of the detective unit of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, Oleksandr Skomarov, received USD 4,000 of financial aid from the state budget before the New Year.

The NABU detective Prokopenko during the war bought a brand new hybrid SUV Toyota for UAH 1.3 million.

The NABU detective Viacheslav Khaliavka in early December bought an apartment in Odesa for UAH 3.6 million.

Senior NABU detective Laima Oberemok for 2 years of the russian war against Ukraine received as a gift almost UAH 5 million from her husband, father-in-law and father, bought a new PORSCHE CAYENNE SUV for UAH 4.4 million and 2 apartments in Kyiv and Lviv for UAH 4 million each.