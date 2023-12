AFU continue expansion of bridgehead on the left bank in the South - Operational Command South

In the area of responsibility of the Southern Defense Forces, the enemy continues to strengthen its positions, drawing up reserves.

This was reported by the press center of the Southern Defense Forces.

As noted, the enemy conducts surveillance, continues to press with artillery fire and uses drones of various types: both reconnaissance and strike.

"The Defense Forces will continue the measures to expand the bridgehead. Despite the failures, the enemy did not give up the intention to knock out our units from their occupied positions and made 8 attempts of assault. They received a decent repulse and retreated with losses. Our defenders are conducting a counter-battery fight, inflicting fire damage on the enemy's rear," the message reads.

In the Black Sea, after a three-week pause, the enemy took out an underwater missile carrier equipped with up to 4 Kalibr missiles. A total of 5 enemy ships are on combat duty in the Black Sea and 1 in the Sea of Azov.

"The level of missile danger has increased. Do not ignore the air warning signals, go to shelter quickly," the Southern Defense Forces emphasize.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, russia's losses in the war in Ukraine as of the morning of Tuesday, December 19, amounted to 1,140 occupiers, the total number of losses of the russian army since the beginning of the invasion is approximately 348,300 soldiers. In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 15 tanks, 19 armored combat vehicles and 15 artillery systems of the enemy.