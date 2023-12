NABU detective Oliinyk surpasses his colleagues, earns UAH 670,000 for month of work

Detective of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) Oleksandr Oliinyk has declared UAH 670,000 of salary for a month of work.

This is stated in the data on significant changes in his property status, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The detective received UAH 671,532 of salary and declared it at the end of November.

At the beginning of the year, Oliinyk declared a salary for the month in the amount of UAH 155,260.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NABU detective Oleksandr Mishchanynets declared a monthly salary of UAH 500,000.

The NABU detective Oleksandr Pevnyi received almost UAH 500,000 of salary in a month.

The NABU detective Yaroslav Shvydkyi received UAH 340,000 before the holidays at his place of work.

The head of the detective unit of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, Oleksandr Skomarov, received USD 4,000 of financial aid from the state budget before the New Year.

The NABU detective Prokopenko during the war bought a brand new hybrid SUV Toyota for UAH 1.3 million.

The NABU detective Viacheslav Khaliavka in early December bought an apartment in Odesa for UAH 3.6 million.