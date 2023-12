An official in the Uzhhorod City Council appropriated budget funds allocated for the repair of facilities in Uzhhorod.

This was reported by press service of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU).

"According to the investigation, officials of the Department of Urban Infrastructure of the Uzhhorod City Council together with the employees of the Communal Road Maintenance Enterprise systematically appropriated funds from the local budget," the report said.

The investigation established that the official colluded with contractor firms during the purchase of repairs and materials and appropriated budget funds, overestimating the cost of works and building materials.

In order to implement the “deal”, the perpetrators entered known false information into the acts of completed works. The head of the structure, despite obvious violations of the terms of the tender, signed the act with a conclusion on the proper performance of services.

In this way, the official and his accomplices "made" almost UAH 700,000.

The employees of the special service conducted a number of searches in the offices and residences of the persons involved, financial and business documentation and draft records were seized.

The head of one of the divisions of the Department of Urban Infrastructure of the Uzhhorod City Council and the director of the utility company were served with suspicion under Part 4 of Article 191 (appropriation, embezzlement of property or possession of it by abuse of official position) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The director of the contractor company is additionally suspected under Part 1 of Article 366 (official forgery) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Note: According to the Part 1 of Article 62 of the Constitution of Ukraine, a person is considered innocent of committing a crime and cannot be subject to criminal punishment until his guilt is proven in a legal manner and established by a court verdict.

It will be recalled that today the mass media became aware of the searches being conducted in the Uzhhorod City Council.