The Chinese character for "zhen," meaning "self-inspire," and "high-quality development" have been respectively chosen as the Character and Word of the Year 2023 in China, according to a survey released. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

As part of the annual event "Chinese Language Review 2023," the character and the word were chosen from the recommendations of netizens and experts. An algorithm based on a corpus of Chinese characters was also used in the selection process.

The character of "zhen" applies when one is able to stay true to his or her ideals in the face of challenges, continue to march despite wind and rain, and feel the joy for making every inch of progress, the experts said.

The survey also chose the character for "wei," meaning "danger," and "ChatGPT" as the international Chinese Character and Word of the Year, respectively.

Having been held for 18 consecutive years, the buzzword selection aims to encourage the public to record their lives and social changes.

This year's event is a joint endeavor by the National Language Resources Monitoring and Research Center, the Commercial Press, and Xinhuanet.

"Popular and accessible buzzwords are the most sensitive to perceiving social development", – said Wang Xiaoyan, an associate professor at Beijing Normal University, adding that internet language serves as a direct reflection of collective feelings due to its close connection to people's daily lives.

The language resources monitoring and research center also earlier unveiled the "top 10 Chinese internet trending terms of 2023," including the "@future," part of the English slogan of the Hangzhou Asian Games, "special forces-style travel," an approach popular among young people in China determined to make the most of short holiday breaks, and also "intelligent life," and "Village Super League."