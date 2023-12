The Colorado Supreme Court has banned former President Donald Trump from participating in the Republican Party primaries under the 14th Amendment. While similar cases are pending in other states. Colorado has become the first state to ban Trump from running for president because of his role in the January 6, 2021, storming of the Capitol, The Hill reports.

At the same time, the state's high court suspended the decision until January 4 so that Trump could first appeal to the Supreme Court. Until then, his name will remain on the ballot.

Lawsuits challenging Trump's participation in the upcoming election have been filed in more than 25 states ahead of the 2024 election. The Colorado case, filed at the request of six constituents, is the biggest threat to his campaign.

Trump will most likely try to challenge this decision in the U.S. Supreme Court. Steven Cheung, a spokesperson for the Trump campaign, blamed the decision on a court "appointed by all Democrats" and vowed to immediately appeal the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court. All seven Colorado Supreme Court justices were appointed by Democratic governors.

The Colorado case is based on Section Three of the 14th Amendment. The provision seeks to prevent those who have sworn to uphold the Constitution and participated in rebellions from holding state or federal office.

