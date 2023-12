On December 19, the aggressor state of the russian federation fired 82 times at peaceful settlements of the Kherson Region, firing 356 shells from mortars, artillery, Grad MLRSes, tanks, UAVs, and aviation. The enemy fired 36 shells at the city of Kherson.

This follows from a statement by Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, posted on his Telegram channel.

Thus, the russian military targeted the residential quarters of the population centers of the region, the object of critical infrastructure and the institution of vocational and technical education in the Kherson District, a preschool educational institution, a medical institution, a post office, and a boat station in Kherson.

As a result of russian aggression, 16 people were injured, including four children.

In addition, air defense forces shot down six Shaheds over the de-occupied part of the Kherson Region.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, previously the spokeswoman of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of the South, Nataliya Humeniuk, said that during the occupation of the left bank of the Kherson Region, the russians were able to concentrate an extremely large number of personnel and equipment there, but the work of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is progressing - it is regular, powerful and devastating for enemy resources.