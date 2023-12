President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sees blocking the Polish border as political games.

He announced this during the final press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We were not allowed to take out and it was not right... And I was sure that this was a political signal, and in Polish society everyone knows this was politics, political elections of government officials who lost. I was confident and told the leadership of the state, you lose this policy, you lose to yourself, our people can't suffer anyway, it's just suffering, it's not about money, we lost how to live, what a compromise. Law, there is always law," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy noted that the EU was against blocking the border.

"Thank God, smart Romania and President Iohannis appeared, he helped me, helped our farmers survive... You have a new government and I had contact with President Duda too... we levelled this situation. And I will believe that the new government will unlock this entire blockade, it is artificial, we are ready to ensure that in Poland people do not lose anything, but you cannot politicize the grain issue when everything is blocked for us. What happened, financially Poland lost, we built a railway corridor through Moldova and Romania, we built a corridor through the Black Sea and less exports through Poland... I had a conversation with Donald Tusk... and I believe that we will level everything up," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 6, Polish carriers launched a strike on the border with Ukraine in order to block the movement of Ukrainian freight transport.