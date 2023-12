Vitali and Volodymyr Klitschko have handed over 100 drones to the 47th brigade defending Avdiivka. Several more batches of drones on the way.

The mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko announced this on his Telegram channel.

"We received 100 FPV drones, which we had ordered together with my brother. Volodymyr acquired them. Today, the birds arrived in Kyiv and are already going to the 47th brigade near Avdiivka. The guys are waiting for them there," Vitali Klitschko said.

He also noted that the next batches of drones that the Klitschko brothers purchased for the Armed Forces of Ukraine should arrive soon.

"We are waiting for several more ordered next batches of UAVs," Klitschko said.

The mayor of Kyiv also said that of the UAH 7 billion that was provided in the 2023 capital’s budget in support of the Armed Forces, more than UAH 1 billion was allocated specifically for drones.

"As for the assistance of the metropolitan community, in 2023 Kyiv allocated more than UAH 1 billion from the city budget to the requests of the Armed Forces for the purchase of drones," Vitali Klitschko emphasized.

As Vitali Klitschko said earlier, in 2023 Kyiv directed 10% of the city budget to help defenders.