Either in Moldova or in the Baltics. Brussels allows Putin to open second front in Europe

The Chief of Staff of the Belgian Army, Admiral Michel Hofman, believes that Europe needs to show its readiness to defend itself, because in a few years the aggressor country of russia may attack another European country.

Hofman made the corresponding statement in an interview with VRT News.

While inspecting the units of the Belgian army stationed in Romania to protect NATO's eastern border, Hofman allowed russia to start a new military conflict with one of the European countries.

According to him, recent events have shown that russia has moved to a military economy, which is a cause for concern.

Hoffman suggested that in the future russia may open a second front by attacking either Moldova or the Baltic states.

"They have already shown that they have a desire to attack a neighbor. We need to make sure that we have the ability to prevent this from happening again and demonstrate a readiness to counterattack if necessary," the Admiral said.

It will be recalled that on December 16, it became known that Finland, which became a member of NATO this year, will provide the USA with more than 10 facilities for the deployment of its military near the border with the russian federation.

The very next day, russian dictator vladimir putin, accused of war crimes, threatened Finland, saying that russia would deploy additional troops along the Finnish border.

Earlier we also wrote that according to the information of the German publication Bild, the russian occupiers intend to continue the war in Ukraine until 2026 and take control of three regional centers on the left bank of the country.