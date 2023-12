Ukrainian Exchange has decided to exclude shares of Kernel Holding S.A. from the index basket and waiting lists for inclusion/exclusion for the UX index.

This is stated in the message of the exchange, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Based on the decisions of the index committee, the index parameters were recalculated.

Thus, from December 18, 2023, the following parameters of the index of Ukrainian shares (UX) will come into force:

# Code Name Number of shares in circulation Free-float coefficient (Wi) Restrictive coefficient (Ci) Weight of shares as of 11/30/2023 1 BAVL Raiffeisen Bank Aval 61,495,162,580 2% 0.5462224 25.00% 2 CEEN Centrenergo 369,407,108 22% 0.4598358 25.00% 3 DOEN Donbasenergo 23,644,301 14% 1 3.61% 4 KVBZ Krukivsky Carriage Works 114,679,552 5% 1 9.96% 5 MHPC MHP SE 107,038,208 40% 0.0278535 25.00% 6 TATM Ukrainian Energy Machines 422,496,520 3.5% 1 11.43%

Namsen Limited (Cyprus) of businessman Andrii Verevskyi bought 212.6 million shares during an additional offering of 216 million shares of Kernel, one of the largest operators in the oil market of Ukraine, for USD 59.05 million.