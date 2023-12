Hackers hack radio station in Crimea and song about Ukrainian Defense Intelligence played continuously for hou

Yesterday, December 18, hackers hacked a radio station in the temporarily occupied Crimea and launched a song about the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine - it played continuously for an hour and a half.

This was reported by the Telegram channel Krymskyi Viter.

It is noted that the song was played on the radio waves in Simferopol.

"According to information from insiders, it became known that hackers hacked the radio network of Crimea, as a result of which the song about the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense played continuously for an hour and a half," the report says.

This song is said to have premiered last Friday, December 15. It was presented on its official page in the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine and on the official channel of the artist Maks TT.

