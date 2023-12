Mobile communications operator Kyivstar has restored high-speed mobile Internet in the Kyiv and Kharkiv subways.

This was announced by the press service of Kyivstar, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The company has restored high-speed mobile Internet in the Kyiv subway, and previously mobile Internet was restored in the Kharkiv subway. The My Kyivstar information system has also started to work, where subscribers can check their account balances. The Kyivstar telecom network has practically entered a period of stabilization. So, 99% of base stations in the territory under the control of Ukraine are in working order, and all basic services are available to subscribers: communication and mobile Internet services, SMS, international voice roaming services, and others. Kyivstar stores have resumed providing subscribers with most of the services," the statement said.

Currently, the company continues to improve the operation of the Home Internet service in Kyiv and a number of other places, and also plans to gradually remove restrictions on the speed of mobile Internet in the near future.

Kyivstar specialists are also working on the launch of high-speed mobile Internet in roaming and plan to launch this service for Ukrainian subscribers in Germany, the Czech Republic, Poland and a number of other countries in the near future.

It is noted that in order to stabilize the operation of the services, the company involved all its existing technical personnel, as well as international partners from Sweden, Ireland, the USA, China, Finland and other countries.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 18, Kyivstar restored access to SMS services.

On December 15, Kyivstar restored access to the mobile Internet in the entire territory controlled by Ukraine, the service works in all communication standards, in particular 4G.