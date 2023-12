Situation at the front is worsening; 105 combat clashes take place on December 18

A total of 105 combat clashes took place at the front during the past day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) reported on December 19.

It is noted that the Kh-59 guided missile was downed by air defense forces and means. Units of the missile forces hit two areas of remote mining and one artillery means of the enemy.

In total, the russians launched one missile and six air strikes and launched 62 attacks using MLRSes on AFU positions and populated areas. As a result of russian terrorist attacks, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

Novomykhailivka, Donetsk Region, was attacked from the air. More than 140 settlements of Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Mykolayiv Regions came under artillery fire.

According to the General Staff, the operational situation on the Volyn and Polisskyi Axes remains without significant changes.

On the Siverske and Slobozhanskyi Axes, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of AFU to the threatening axes, increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod Oblast.

On the Kupiyansk Axis, Ukrainian defenders repelled five enemy attacks in the areas of Synkivka and east of Petropavlivka, Kharkiv Region.

On the Lyman Axis, ten attacks by the occupiers were repelled near Makiyivka, Luhansk Region, and east of Terni and Spirne, Donetsk region.

On the Bakhmut Axis, Ukrainian defenders repelled 21 attacks by the russian federation near Bohdanivka, Klishchiyivka, and Andriyivka, Donetsk Region.

On the Avdiyivka Axis, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround Avdiyivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the invaders.

The defense forces repelled 11 attacks by russia on the Avdiyivka Axis and another 13 attacks near Severny, further south of Tonenke, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske, Donetsk Region.

On the Mariyinka Axis, the Defense Forces restrain the enemy near Novomykhailivka, Donetsk Region, where 13 attacks were repulsed.

On the Shakhtarsk Axis, the russians did not conduct offensive actions.

On the Zaporizhzhia Axis, the AFU repulsed 17 enemy attacks west of Novopokrovka and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Region.

On the Melitopol Axis, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

On the Kherson Axis, Ukrainian soldiers will continue to hold occupied positions on the left bank of the Dnieper, conduct counter-battery combat, and inflict fire damage on the rear of the russians.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the United States calculated that the russians lost more than 13,000 soldiers and more than 220 combat vehicles near Avdiyivka since the beginning of the offensive in October.

On December 11, analysts at the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that the AFU had managed to partially knock out the russians from the village of Stepove, north of Avdiyivka.

On December 10, the russian occupying forces launched a massive offensive on the Avdiyivka and Marinsky Axes.