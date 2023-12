F-16 fighters are unlikely to somehow help in the fight against ballistics.

Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat has stated this.

"F-16 is unlikely to somehow help in the fight against ballistics. Ballistics are ground installations that can work and fire a missile anywhere. F-16 cannot work against ballistic missiles - destroy aerodynamic targets. Also work against ground, surface purposes," he explained.

Currently, according to Ihnat, Ukrainian pilots and ground personnel continue to undergo training at various sites.

"The geography of these sites is growing, because each country that is part of the aviation coalition provides an opportunity to engage in one or another process," the speaker said.

He stressed that it is very difficult to switch to the control of Western aircraft.

"We are doing this in a very record time. Therefore, indeed, we expect aircraft that will be able to repel russian aviation. We need air superiority. Without air superiority, it is very difficult for ground troops," Ihnat concluded.

Recall that Ukrainian pilots who are trained on F-16 fighters are still flying with instructors. Pilots are waiting for independent departures.