The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi does not believe that a stalemate has developed at the front, but declined to comment on military plans for 2024.

It was reported by RBC-Ukraine on Monday, December 18.

A journalist asked Zaluzhnyi if the situation at the front is now stalemate, to which he said: "No." But the Commander-in-Chief refused to answer further questions about the plans of the counteroffensive.

"This is a war. I can't say what I plan, what we should do, otherwise it will be a show, not a war, the cost of which is human lives. This cannot be said in any case," Zaluzhnyi emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 16, the German publication Welt wrote that Ukraine plans a counteroffensive for 2024.

On December 13, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov said that the campaign about the alleged split in the highest military-political leadership of the state is groundless.

On December 12, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov said that currently there are no plans to replace the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi, although rotation in various positions in the army is a usual thing.