Russia attacks Ukraine with Shaheds at night. How many drones downed by air defense

Overnight into Monday, December 18, russian occupation forces attacked Ukraine with Shahed attack drones. Air defense forces destroyed all enemy targets.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Telegram.

In particular, the russian military launched 5 UAVs of the Shahed type from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk region in russia to Ukraine. All drones were shot down by mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that enemy targets were eliminated within four regions: Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, and Khmelnytskyi.

It will be recalled that the Minister of Defense Umierov stated that currently there are no plans to replace the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, although rotations in various positions in the army are commonplace.

In addition, Danilov believes that the campaign about the alleged split in the top military-political leadership of the state is groundless.

Meanwhile, a "wiretapping" was discovered in Zaluzhnyi's office.