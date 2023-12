Wiretap was found not in Zaluzhnyi's office - SSU

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has opened a criminal proceeding based on the discovery of a technical device in one of the potential deployment locations of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

This is stated in the message of the SSU, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Proceedings were opened under Article 359 Part 2 (illegal acquisition, sale or use of special technical means of obtaining information) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The equipment was not found directly in Zaluzhnyi's office, but in one of the premises, which could be used by him for work in the future.

According to preliminary data, the discovered device was in a non-working state.

No means of accumulating information or means of remote transmission of audio recordings were found.

This technical device will be submitted for examination.

Employees of the SSU are taking all legal measures to investigate this offense.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, devices for reading information were found in the office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, on Sunday.

It will be recalled that the Minister of Defense Umierov stated that currently there are no plans to replace the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, although rotations in various positions in the army are commonplace.

In addition, Danilov believes that the campaign about the alleged split in the top military-political leadership of the state is groundless.