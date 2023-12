On December 17, the enemy carried out 11 airstrikes, carried out 38 combat engagements, and launched 691 artillery barrages on the Tavriiskyi Axis. At the same time, the Ukrainian military eliminated another 491 russian occupiers.

This follows from a statement by the joint press center of the Defense Forces of the Tavriiskyi Axis.

Thus, it is reported that in the area of responsibility of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group on the Avdiyivka Axis, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround Avdiyivka. Our soldiers are steadfastly holding the defense, inflicting significant losses on the occupiers. So, 16 enemy attacks east of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiyivka, and another 11 - south of Tonenke, Nevelske, and Pervomaiske in the Donetsk Region were repelled.

On the Mariyinka Axis, the Defense Forces restrain the enemy in the Novomykhailivka District of the Donetsk Region, where four attacks were repelled.

In Shakhtarsk Axis, the invaders did not conduct offensive (assault) actions.

On the Zaporizhzhia Axis, the Defense Forces repulsed four enemy attacks west of Verbove and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

At the same time, on the Melitopol Axis, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

The total losses of the enemy amounted to 491 people. Six occupiers surrendered.

A total of 60 units of military equipment were destroyed. In particular, ten tanks, 19 anti-aircraft guns, eight artillery systems, one anti-aircraft gun, one UAV, 20 vehicles, and one unit of special equipment. At the same time, 50 more enemy vehicles were damaged.

