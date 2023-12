Senators from the Republican and Democratic parties positively evaluate the progress in negotiations on the problem of illegal migration on the U.S.-Mexico border. Many senators noted progress in negotiations on the border, but their opinions on the timing of the conclusion of the agreement were divided, The Hill reports.

So, Senator Joe Manchin said that a potential deal on the border could be concluded as early as next week.

"I think our negotiators, Republican and Democratic, who are working very hard right now, doing a great job, and then, mostly with the White House, are looking to get that border under control. That's what I'm really hoping for, and I think we're going to see something next week, and we're going to hang in there until we do," he said on Sunday, December 17.

Senator Chris Coons also said he hopes to reach a potential deal as early as next week. On CBS News' "Face the Nation," he said he would "probably" support the legislation. According to him, the breakdown of the negotiations "would be a huge gift for Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Hamas."

"Well, I need to know the final terms, but I'm probably going to support the deal. I've talked to some of the negotiators. They've been working hard this weekend. I'm hoping we can come to an agreement next week," Senator Coons said.

Senator Chris Van Hollen expressed hope that talks on border security and a foreign aid package are moving forward as negotiators remain tight-lipped about when a potential deal could be reached.

Republican Senator John Cornyn also stated the progress in the negotiations but did not announce the likely terms.

"I spoke with several key negotiators yesterday. They feel they have made some progress. At the same time, some (Republican Senator Chuck Schumer. - ed.) believe that some kind of deal will be made behind closed doors and then pushed through the Senate and then through the House of Representatives. That's not going to happen," Cornyn said on Fox News Sunday.

At the same time, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham suggested that a border agreement would not be reached until 2024. He accused the White House of choosing "bad policies" to protect the southern border.

"We're not close to a deal yet; it will be done next year. The political choices of the Biden administration have made the border a dangerous place to cross," Graham said.

The Hill recalled that even if the Senate and the White House agree on the border, the law is likely to face an uphill battle in the House of Representatives. Some Republicans have made it clear they are likely to want tougher terms in the deal than those proposed by the White House and the Democratic-controlled Senate.

As earlier reported, Ambassador Michael McFaul said that the lack of a decision by Congress to continue financing aid to Ukraine inspires America's enemies.