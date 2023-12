Former Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom Vadym Prystaiko claims that the UK is one of the countries that in the context of the "catastrophic development of war" in Ukraine might send their armed forces there.

The diplomat said this in an interview with Radio Svoboda.

Prystaiko commented on one of the arguments that Ukraine uses, justifying the need for assistance - "if you do not help Ukraine now, your children will sooner or later fight with russia."

"What President Zelenskyy is saying now is that if we run out of forces, run out of soldiers, run out of weapons that you do not supply us, you will have to make a decision to help our Armed Forces. And there are countries that are approaching this decision. Britain is one of them, the very first on this list," he said.

The diplomat explained that Western powers "never recognize" the preparation for the scenario, as he put it, "the use of their expeditionary forces on the territory of Ukraine."

Asked under what conditions this scenario might occur, Prystaiko answered without detailing: "The catastrophic development of war... Continuation of occupation. "