On December 15, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 930 russian occupiers. Irrevocable losses of the enemy in manpower reached almost 345,000 people. Also, the defenders of Ukraine reduced the technical power of the enemy army, destroying 53 units of equipment and weapons of the invaders.

Updated data on russian losses in the war were published by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Having destroyed about 930 russian invaders per day, the Defense Forces brought irrevocable losses in manpower to 344,820 invaders.

In addition, on December 15, the AFU "demilitarized" 14 of russian tanks (in general, russia has already lost 5,720 of those), 13 armored fighting vehicles (total 10,667), one artillery system (8,100), 11 units of motor vehicles (10,710) and one unit of special equipment (1,190).

In the sky, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 12 operational-tactical UAVs (russia has already lost 6,238 of those) and one cruise missile (a total of 1,609 has been shot down since the start of the full-scale invasion).

The number of destroyed MLRS (920), air defense equipment (605), aircraft and helicopters (324 units each) remains unchanged.

Also, during the day, russia did not suffer losses at sea: as before, the number of destroyed ships/boats (22 units) and submarines (one submarine eliminated) remains constant.