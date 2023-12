The Ukrainian military destroyed a record number of observation posts of the russian occupation forces in the southern direction in a day - 11.

The Defense Forces of the south of Ukraine announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"From the positions on the left bank of the Dnieper, our units repel enemy assaults, destroy the enemy's potential in weapons, equipment and ammunition with counter-battery struggle," the statement said.

It is noted that on December 15, a record number of enemy observation posts was destroyed in a day - 11.

Ukrainian defenders also eliminated 11 occupiers, destroyed 1 Grad multiple launch rocket system, 1 gun, 2 mortars, 11 armored vehicles and 1 Murom-M video surveillance complex.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November, the russian invaders announced their "withdrawal" from the left-bank part of the Kherson Region in order to provoke a reaction from the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Instead, this statement caused panic among the military of the occupation army, so the russians had to "annul it."