Ukraine could lose war by summer 2024 without US and NATO aid - media

Western officials are concerned about the prospect of the absence of a decision by the U.S. Congress to finance military assistance to Ukraine, fearing that without it and the support of other Western countries, Kyiv may only fight for a few months on its own.

It was reported by CNN with reference to "multiple U.S. and European officials."

The publication says that Western intelligence services are now calculating how long Ukraine can last without the help of the United States and NATO. One U.S. military official estimated it was “months,” with the worst-case scenario referring to “a significant setback or even defeat by the summer” of 2024.

“There is no guarantee of success with us, but they are certain to fail without us,” a senior U.S. military official said to CNN.

The biggest concern in the West is the impact of the lack of assistance on Ukraine's counteroffensive in the east and south, where Ukrainian troops are trying to make significant progress while military support is still coming from the United States.

“If looking at taking and holding further territory, it is hard to see how that could succeed without continued U.S. support,” said one European diplomat.

According to Western officials, without additional U.S. assistance, Ukraine will first run out of long-range missiles, then air defense missiles, and later artillery ammunition and short-range missiles, such as Javelin anti-tank missiles and Stinger anti-aircraft missiles.

The lack of a decision on military assistance in Congress already affects the battlefield in Ukraine. According to CNN interlocutors, Ukrainian troops are already rationing ammunition, and the russian federation has an advantage “at a ratio of five to seven times.

“A senior Ukrainian military official told CNN that Ukrainian commanders believe the impact on their firepower has led to additional Ukrainian casualties,” the publication said.