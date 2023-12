On the morning of December 15, in the temporarily occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Region, Ukrainian partisans blew up a freight train that carried ammunition and fuel every day and exported ore and grain. The occupation administration is trying to hide the fact of sabotage.

This was reported by the National Resistance Center.

"On December 15, in Melitopol, the Resistance Movement conducted a successful sabotage and blew up a railway train that drove ammunition and fuel daily from the Crimea to Melitopol and Dniprorudne. On the way back, this train exported ore, grain and damaged equipment from the temporarily occupied territories. Nevertheless, thanks to the heroes of the underground, the train completed its movement completely," the report said.

It is indicated that as a result of a controlled explosion, a railway and a diesel locomotive with cars were damaged. The explosion itself occurred at 8 a.m. right under the nose of representatives of the russian Federal Security Service. Currently, the occupiers have surrounded the site of the explosion, searching the nearby area.

Meanwhile, the occupation administration is trying to hide the fact of sabotage while the russians are looking for partisans without success. FSB officers, traitors from the police, dog handlers with dogs and even experts of a criminal laboratory are involved.

"Note that in 2023 this is the eleventh successful diversion on the railway. The Resistance Movement successfully blew up the previous train on October 13. The current diversion is far from the last, because in the russian logistic model it is the railway that plays a key role," the National Resistance Center emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, also in Melitopol, Ukrainian resistance forces destroyed several russian occupiers and hit an enemy fuel tanker - military equipment was disabled.

Recently, Ukrainian partisans penetrated an office of the russian National Guard in the capital of the russian federation, moscow, and shot "some interesting materials."