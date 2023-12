On the Avdiivka axis, the occupiers do not abandon attempts to surround the city, in the last 24 hours alone, the Ukrainian military repelled 34 attacks.

This is stated in the text of the morning operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

During the past day, 96 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy launched 2 missile and 23 air strikes, carried out 40 attacks from multiple rocket launchers on the positions of our troops and settlements.

As a result of russian terrorist attacks, there are killed and wounded among the civilian population. Private residences and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed or damaged.

The Sumy and Donetsk Regions suffered aviation strikes.

More than 130 settlements of the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Mykolaiv Regions were under artillery fire.

In the area of ​ ​ responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Troops Group on the Kupiansk axis, Ukrainian defenders repelled 9 enemy attacks in the Synkivka area in ​ ​ the Kharkiv Region.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group on the Avdiivka axis, the occupiers do not abandon attempts to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. Thus, the Defense Forces successfully repelled 20 enemy attacks east of Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka and another 14 attacks east of Stepove, south of Sievierne and Pervomaiske in the Donetsk Region.

In the area of ​ ​ responsibility of the Odesa Operational and Strategic Troops Group, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold occupied positions on the left bank of the Dnieper, fight counter-battery, inflict fire damage on the rear of the enemy.

During the past day, the air force of the Defense Forces launched 7 attacks on areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment. Also, during the last 24 hours, air defense destroyed one Kh-59 guided missile. Missile forces units hit 4 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and two enemy ammunition depots.