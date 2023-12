Unions of Journalists from Ukraine and Lithuania welcome the decision of the Forbes board of directors to cancel the sale of this respected publication to Austin Russell, the "face" of the russian oligarch and Kremlin agent Magomed Musayev, but at the same time, call for Musayev‘s license to publish the russian version of the magazine to be revoked.

This is stated in an appeal addressed to the managers and employees of Forbes, which was signed by the President of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine (NUJU), Sergiy Tomilenko, and the head of the Union of Journalists of Lithuania, Dainius Radzevičius.

They emphasize that as a result of canceling the sale of Forbes, the plans of the aggressor country – to use the publication as an integral part of its propaganda machine – have been thwarted. According to the materials of journalistic investigations, this threat was quite real.

"At the same time, we consider it a shame and disgrace that … Forbes still continues its business affiliation with the same russian agent – Magomed Musayev. How can you explain that Forbes entrusted its brand in russia to a licensee who is a known agent of the Kremlin? And that after so many months of russia’s devastating war in Ukraine, he still has your license?!" state the authors of the appeal.

They are asking for immediate action to remedy this extremely sad situation and to revoke the license granted to Magomed Musayev to publish Forbes in russia.

"This will put an end to Musayev‘s use of the name and reputation of your respected publication in russia. Please understand that until this is done, you are unwittingly aiding and abetting the russian hate propaganda machine," concluded Sergiy Tomilenko and Dainius Radzevičius.

As earlier reported, the NUJU welcomed the decision of the shareholders of Forbes Global Media Holdings to finally cancel the agreement on the sale of the global publication, which, according to the information of the world media, could lead to the control of Forbes by the russian oligarch Magomed Musayev.