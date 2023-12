The representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrii Yusov has denied the statement of the russian dictator vladimir putin regarding the number of russian troops at the front in Ukraine. In particular, there are not 617,000, but about 450,000 occupiers.

He reported this in the telethon.

"The numbers are always important because they are resources. And the available resources make up our plans, opportunities, and analysis of the situation. When the enemy submits distorted data - it does so deliberately to cause information pressure on our country. Perhaps, to continue to scare someone abroad and additionally motivate their already brainwashed population," he said.

Yusov added: "As for the figure of the group - now it is more than 450,000 (russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine - Ed.). Not the figure voiced by a person who looks like putin. Except that he counted together all the eliminated invaders, who were not taken by the ruscists from the battlefield. In this way, another figure could turn out. And in general, this is propaganda."

Also, the Defense Intelligence representative emphasized that during the press conference the russian dictator vladimir putin admitted to a number of war crimes.

"This is not the only lie that came from the mouth of the russian dictator yesterday. Basically, every time he opened his mouth there, he lied. But at the same time, the russian dictator yesterday publicly admitted to a number of war crimes and actually announced that he intends to continue them," Yusov said.

Recall, the russian dictator yesterday, December 14, during a press conference said that the russian group, which is at the front in Ukraine, is 617,000 occupiers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, putin also said that there would allegedly be no second wave of mobilization. He added that in russia there are many volunteers who are ready to go to the front line.