Ports increase cargo processing by 15.8% to 52.8 million tons over 11M

In January-November 2023, compared to the same period in 2022, Ukrainian ports increased cargo processing by 15.8%, or 7.2 million tons, to 52.8 million tons.

This is stated in the message of the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority (USPA), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the results of 11 months, export cargo transshipment amounted to 47.9 million tons, import - 4.6 million tons.

As of November 30, a total of 6.4 million tons of cargo was processed through the Black Sea through the ports of Great Odesa.

Over 11 months, Danube ports doubled cargo transshipment up to 29.4 million tons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2022, compared to 2020, ports reduced the processing of goods by 2.6 times to 59 million tons.