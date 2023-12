The U.S. Congress passed a law that says no President can withdraw the United States from NATO without the approval of the Senate or the House of Representatives.

The measure, initiated by Democratic and Republican Senators Tim Kaine and Marco Rubio, respectively, was included in the annual National Defense Authorization Act, which passed by Congress on Thursday and is expected to be signed by President Joe Biden.

The provision underscores Congress' commitment to NATO, which was criticized by former US President Donald Trump during his time in office.

"NATO remains strong in response to (russian president vladimir) putin's war in Ukraine and growing challenges around the world," Kaine said in a statement.

According to him, the law reaffirms US support for the Alliance, which is of fundamental importance to American national security, and also sends a powerful signal to authoritarian regimes around the world that the free world remains united.

At the same time, Rubio said the decision is an important tool for congressional oversight.

"We must ensure that we protect our national interests and the security of our democratic allies," he said in a statement.

Trump, who is the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination, has sent mixed messages about NATO, prompting his critics to fear that he will renege on Washington's commitments to the alliance's mutual defense agreement or pull the US out of it entirely.

Meanwhile, the ex-president's supporters say his tough statements and criticism of the alliance have inspired member nations to meet their 2 percent defense spending commitments, easing the burden on the United States.

