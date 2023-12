The prosecutor's office has qualified the detonation of grenades by a member of a village council in the Zakarpattia Region as a terrorist attack.

This is stated in the message of the Prosecutor General’s Office, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Under the procedural leadership of the Zakarpattia Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was launched on the detonation of grenades in the administrative premises of the Keretsky Village Council of the Khust District. The incident is qualified as a terrorist attack and illegal handling of ammunition (Part 2 of Art. 258, Part 1 of Art. 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the message says.

According to preliminary data, on December 15 at about 12:00 p.m. at the session of the village council, the issue of passing the budget for 2024 was discussed.

During the meeting, one of the council members entered the hall and detonated three grenades.

Currently, 26 victims are known.

All were hospitalized with bodily injuries of varying severity, of which seven were in serious condition.

The attacker is also in the intensive care unit of a medical facility.

The circumstances of the incident are established, priority investigative actions are ongoing.

The leadership of the Zakarpattia Regional and Khust District Prosecutor's Offices are working on the spot.

All specialized services, police, explosives are involved.

Pre-trial investigation is carried out by the police and the Department of the Security Service of Ukraine in the Zakarpattia Region.

According to media reports, grenades in the building of the Keretsky Village Council were blown up by a 56-year-old Servant of the People member Serhii Batryn.