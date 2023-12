British intelligence analyzes that despite the gradual advance of the russian army near Maryinka in the Donetsk Region, a significant russian breakthrough in this sector remains unlikely.

This is stated in the intelligence review published by the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain on the social network X.

"Fierce battles for control over the destroyed city of Maryinka and the surrounding areas in the southeast of Ukraine are ongoing. Russia has probably further reduced the small areas of Ukrainian-controlled territory within the city," the report says.

Analysts note that one of russia's operational goals in the area is likely to be the control of highways 00510 and N15 in order to advance further west toward the city of Kurakhove.

"Despite the gradual progress, a large, operationally significant russian breakthrough in this sector remains unlikely," the department analyzes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 13, Mykola Voroshnov, a soldier of the 72nd separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, stated that the russian occupying forces had established full control over Maryinka, Donetsk Region.

Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group, denied this information on Wednesday, December 13. According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to hold the defense of Maryinka, Donetsk Region, and the information about the loss of the city is information leaks and provocations.