During the regular congress of the Servant of the People political party, which took place on December 14, members of the political party voted for the extension of the powers of Olena Shuliak, who has been the chairperson of the party since November 2021.

This was reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to the party's press service.

"The powers of Olena Shuliak, who is a Member of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, as well as the chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on the Organization of State Power, Local Self-Government, Regional Development and Urban Planning, were extended for the next 2 years," the statement said.

Analyzing the work of the party over the past 2 years, Shuliak noted the work of members of the political force, which concerns assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and internally displaced persons.

In particular, party members from all over Ukraine delivered to Ukrainian defenders 2,700 cars, thousands of pieces of equipment (drones, thermal imagers, etc.), 72,000 units of military ammunition, 138,000 medical kits.

According to her, thanks to the savings of UAH 130 million of budget funds, the Servant of the People party managed to transfer them to Stuhna P anti-tank missile systems.

In addition, Shuliak noted that due to a full-scale war, parts of party offices had to be relocated to safe territories controlled by Ukraine.

Overall, the party has 161 working party offices as of 2023.

Shuliak noted that now the political force, in addition to MPs from the Servant of the People, unites 6,305 local council members, 11 heads of regional councils, 219 heads of communities, 88 secretaries of city councils, 976 village chiefs.

The council members represented by the political force include 355 military and 131 military medics.

Despite the full-scale war, according to Shuliak, the Servant of the People party is the only one in Ukraine that has submitted financial statements to the NACP for 2020 and is ready to provide reports for 2021 and 2022, when a technical opportunity will be provided.

In addition, the political force audited and passed the audit of the Accounting Chamber.

For party members, the Servant of the People political force introduced the Great Report - a mandatory procedure for responsibility to voters.

Shuliak also emphasized that despite the full-scale war, the party should not depart from its own values and work on mistakes.

"Over the past 2 years, we have introduced an imperative mandate: 24 party members have been recalled, a recall procedure has been launched for another 13. We have created a disciplinary commission that reviews disciplinary proceedings - it responds to violations, information about which came from appeals, messages, information from the media. The work of this commission should be actively carried out further, and decisions on people who offset the expectations and demands of society and our political force should be made instantly and uncompromisingly," she said.

Regarding further plans for the work of the Servant of the People party, Shuliak noted that together with the active party construction, the expansion of regional projects and party movements ZeZhinky and ZeMolodizhka, the continuation of the creation of a personnel reserve of party members, the course should be aimed at victory, European integration, anti-corruption, purification and restoration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 15, 2021, at the congress of the Servant of the People party, Shuliak was elected the chairperson of the political party.