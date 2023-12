Enemy sabotage groups tried to break through Ukrainian border 7 times in two weeks - Naiev

Russian saboteurs tried seven times to break through the border of Ukraine during the last two weeks.

This was announced by the Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev.

"The sabotage and reconnaissance groups are entering from the Bryansk, Kursk, and partly from the Belgorod Oblasts of the russian federation in the strips of the Chernihiv and Sumy Regions, and in the Bohodukhivskyi district of the Kharkiv Region. In total, in two weeks, there were 7 enemy attempts to enter the territory of Ukraine," he said.

According to Naiev, in five cases, the Ukrainian defenders managed to detect these intentions in a timely manner and inflict fire damage on the enemy, who retreated after suffering losses.

In particular, one of the enemy groups tried to cross our state border in the area of Myropillia, in the Sumy Region.

"Thanks to technical means, they were detected in a timely manner, fire damage was inflicted from mortars, artillery and small arms," Naiev said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 14, it became known that russian saboteurs were trying to infiltrate the Sumy Region. Ukrainian border guards entered into battle with the enemy group. As a result of the battle, the occupiers withdrew, the enemy's losses are being clarified.

Earlier it was reported that in the north of the Kharkiv Region, the frequency of appearance of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups is recorded.

In addition, in the Kherson Region, Odesa National Guardsmen destroyed a boat belonging to the russian sabotage and reconnaissance group.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine also said that the Sumy Region is "the most popular" for russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups. Russian saboteurs do not stop trying to break through the border there.