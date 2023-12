In the location of military equipment and part of the air defense systems of the russian occupiers, hits happened in the temporarily occupied Mariupol of the Donetsk Region.

This was announced on the Telegram channel of Petro Andriushchenko, the city mayor's adviser.

"Regarding cotton and the consequences. Such is Mariupol Chornobayivka. This is the second cotton in almost the same quantity. The first was on September 7. The occupiers have not learned," Andriushchenko wrote.

According to him, there were two different hits: the first was a concrete plant, and the second was the territory outside Port City, where the occupiers had placed military equipment and parts of air defense systems. Andriushchenko noted that all russian propagandists and channels cleaned up the news about the events in Mariupol because of the bad consequences for the invaders.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on November 15, Andriushchenko announced that the russian occupiers were breaking into apartments in Mariupol and settling migrants there.

In October, the invaders announced the start of an "inventory" in Mariupol. According to their plans, she will touch an empty house in the city in order to take it away later.

On November 2, Andriushchenko showed the face of "russians of the 21st century" in Mariupol.