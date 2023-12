The Ukrenergo national energy company received full membership of the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E).

This follows from a statement by the company, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"From January 1, 2024, the operator of the Ukrainian energy system will become the 40th full member of the association. Ukrenergo's membership of ENTSO-E opens a new stage of cooperation between Ukrainian and European energy system operators as equal participants in the European energy space. Ukrenergo's acquisition of the legal status of a member of ENTSO-E is the next step on the path of European integration of the Ukrainian energy system. It became possible, in particular, after ENTSO-E announced in November 2023 the completion of the synchronization project with Ukraine and confirmed the successful fulfillment by the Ukrainian operator of the key technical requirements necessary to ensure a permanent connection between the energy systems of continental Europe and Ukraine," the message reads.

ENTSO-E member status will allow Ukrenergo to vote at ENTSO-E General Assembly meetings, participate in the ENTSO-E Board with voting rights, and participate in ENTSO-E committees and their working groups.

ENTSO-E, the European Network of Electricity Transmission System Operators, is an association for the cooperation of European Transmission System Operators.

40 Transmission System Operators representing 36 countries are responsible for the safe and coordinated operation of the European electricity system, the largest integrated electricity network in the world.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, at the end of November, the process of synchronizing the Ukrainian and European energy systems was completely completed.

In addition, the possibility of importing electricity to Ukraine increased from 1,200 to 1,700 MW.