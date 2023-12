A former top official at one of China's largest state-run banks has been arrested for alleged bribery, state media reported.

The case of Zhou Qingyu, a former vice president of the China Development Bank, "has been transferred... for examination and prosecution", state news agency Xinhua reported, citing the country's top prosecutor.

Zhou, 61, was under investigation for "taking bribes and using his influence to solicit bribes", according to Xinhua News Agency.

A court in northeastern Jilin province "has taken the decision to make an arrest, and the case is being further handled", the state news agency said.