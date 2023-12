The free trade agreement with Turkiye will enter into force in early 2024.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Economy, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

It is noted that the governments of both countries are ready to ratify the Free Trade Agreement between Ukraine and the Republic of Turkiye in the near future.

At the same time, according to the announcement, after the completion of the ratification procedure, the Agreement will enter into force at the beginning of 2024. It will open new opportunities for duty-free or partially duty-free trade between the two countries.

"The free trade agreement will also simplify logistics issues, promote the development of Ukrainian business in wartime conditions, and open up new prospects in Ukraine for our partners from Turkiye. In addition, we will create a Working Group on Grain to discuss global and bilateral trade in the grain market "Ukraine highly appreciates Turkiye's participation in protecting the grain export initiative, which is an important factor in ensuring global food security," First Deputy Prime Minister/Minister of Economy Yuliya Svyrydenko said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in February 2022, Ukraine and Turkiye signed an agreement on a free trade zone.