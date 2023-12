Dormitory, houses, and warehouses in Izmail District of Odesa Region damaged in Shahed attack

Overnight into December 14, the russian occupiers attacked the Odesa Region with Shaheds as a result of downed drone fragments falling, a dormitory, 11 buildings were damaged, and two cars burned. The enemy also targeted the port infrastructure of the Izmayil District, and warehouses were destroyed. A total of 11 people, including three children, were injured in the attack.

This follows from a statement by Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

"Tonight, for more than six hours, russian troops terrorized Odesa with attack drones. The russian devils launched an attack on Odesa for the second night in a row. The air defense forces accurately studied every enemy target," the message reads.

It is indicated that the dormitory was damaged due to the fall of the fragments of downed kamikaze drones. 11 people, including three children, were injured. The children and two adults were hospitalized.

According to Kiper, two eight-year-old boys and a twelve-year-old girl have concussions and closed brain injuries, while the adults have concussions and injuries.

In addition, due to the russian attack, 11 buildings were damaged, and only two cars were burned. The fire was extinguished.

"A mobile heating station has been set up at the site, psychologists are working with the victims and residents, and food and warm things have been delivered," informed the head of the Regional Military Administration.

In addition, it is reported that after the shelling of Odesa, the russians began to attack the Izmayil District. The enemy directed more than 20 attack drones there.

"There, their target was the port infrastructure. Fortunately, people were not injured. The warehouses were destroyed," the report says.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, russia attacked Ukraine with Shahed drones and S-300 missiles overnight into Thursday, December 14. Air defense forces destroyed more than 40 enemy drones.